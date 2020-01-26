Dot Foods to add 70 jobs, 70,000 square feet to Bullhead distribution center

BULLHEAD CITY – Dot Foods, the largest foodservice redistribution company in North America, announced this month it’s expanding its footprint in Arizona. The company plans to add nearly 70,000 square feet of space to its current operation in Bullhead City.

The company said in a news release that it will hire 70 additional warehouse employees and regional delivery drivers over the next three years to staff the growing operation.

"Our success in this region is due in large part to the deep pool of talent in the community, which has helped us build an incredible team,” said Dot Foods Arizona General Manager Rocky Vecera. “We’ve been fortunate to draw a skilled workforce from Bullhead City, Mohave County, and beyond, and we’re always looking for talented people to join our team.”

“We were thrilled when Dot Foods chose Mohave County, Arizona three years ago, and we’re excited to see this company grow so quickly,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “This expansion will deliver new jobs and opportunities in Bullhead City.”

The Illinois-based company established operations in Bullhead City in 2017. The 190,000 square-foot Dot Foods Arizona distribution center includes refrigerated, frozen and dry storage and a garage to service the Dot Transportation, Inc., fleet. The expansion will nearly double the freezer space and expand the dry warehouse by about a third, add dock space, and an outdoor dining area for employees. The company currently employs more than 240 people in Arizona.

“Dot Foods is a great employer in the community,” said Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter. “They purchase locally, hire locally and donate locally.”

Cotter says the company has also helped raise the profile of the city as a prime location for distribution in the western United States. “Dot Foods is proving that companies can be very successful in Bullhead City with our great location just outside of California.”

The expansion of the distribution center, one of 11 in the country, represents an investment of more than $12 million in Mohave County.

“When an industry leader like Dot Foods continues to invest and grow in Bullhead City, it speaks volumes about the talent, operating environment and strategic location the region offers,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “It’s excellent to see more new jobs coming to Mohave County, and we’re grateful to Dot Foods for its increased commitment to our state.”

Dot buys full truckloads of product from 1,100 manufacturers and consolidates those products in its distribution centers. Dot then resells products in less-than-truckload (LTL) quantities to distributors on a weekly basis. The company, #67 on Forbes list of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2019, boasts a workforce of more than 5,700 people across its U.S. and Canadian operations.