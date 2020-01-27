OFFERS
Come play Pinochle, Jan. 29

Come out and play Pinochle at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, Facebook)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 27, 2020 5:30 p.m.

Come out and play Pinochle at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Admission is $1.50 per person. For more information, visit kingmanadultcenter.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center

