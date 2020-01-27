Come play Pinochle, Jan. 29

Come out and play Pinochle at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Admission is $1.50 per person. For more information, visit kingmanadultcenter.com.

