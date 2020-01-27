Come play Pinochle, Jan. 29
Originally Published: January 27, 2020 5:30 p.m.
Come out and play Pinochle at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Admission is $1.50 per person. For more information, visit kingmanadultcenter.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- Mohave County's Hildy Angius: Ducey’s proposal could thwart 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: