OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Jan. 27
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman ADA improvement project closures start Tuesday, Jan. 28

A lane closure will be in place for the next two weeks on Andy Devine Avenue in Kingman while work is done to bring the street into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Photo by Nick-philly, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/38IXfLd)

A lane closure will be in place for the next two weeks on Andy Devine Avenue in Kingman while work is done to bring the street into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Photo by Nick-philly, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/38IXfLd)

Originally Published: January 27, 2020 4:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Additional closures will be in place for the continuance of the Andy Devine Avenue Americans with Disabilities Act improvement project starting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The outside, right lane of Andy Devine Avenue will be closed to northbound vehicles at the intersection of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. There will also be Beale Street lane restrictions for eastbound motorists.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for approximately two weeks. The public is reminded to use caution when traveling through construction zones and to obey traffic signage.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Beale St, Kingman, AZ 86401

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Robinson Avenue, N. Second Street closures start Monday, Jan. 13
Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
Andy Devine ADA improvements project starts Monday
Andy Devine ADA project to resume in January
Curb, sidewalk work to close off lanes along Andy Devine Avenue

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News