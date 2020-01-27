Kingman ADA improvement project closures start Tuesday, Jan. 28

KINGMAN – Additional closures will be in place for the continuance of the Andy Devine Avenue Americans with Disabilities Act improvement project starting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The outside, right lane of Andy Devine Avenue will be closed to northbound vehicles at the intersection of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. There will also be Beale Street lane restrictions for eastbound motorists.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for approximately two weeks. The public is reminded to use caution when traveling through construction zones and to obey traffic signage.

Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman