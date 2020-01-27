Kingman ADA improvement project closures start Tuesday, Jan. 28
KINGMAN – Additional closures will be in place for the continuance of the Andy Devine Avenue Americans with Disabilities Act improvement project starting Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The outside, right lane of Andy Devine Avenue will be closed to northbound vehicles at the intersection of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue. There will also be Beale Street lane restrictions for eastbound motorists.
The restrictions are expected to be in place for approximately two weeks. The public is reminded to use caution when traveling through construction zones and to obey traffic signage.
Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County's Hildy Angius: Ducey’s proposal could thwart 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Mohave 911
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- City staff advises against property tax
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: