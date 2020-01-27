OFFERS
Kingman Historical Preservation Commission to discuss funds received from calendar project Tuesday, Jan. 28

The Kingman Historical Preservation Commission will discuss the use of proceeds from its 2020 Calendar at the commission’s meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 27, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Historical Preservation Commission may discuss how it would like to use funds received from the sales of its recent calendar project at its upcoming meeting.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The first order of business will be for commissioners to receive their annual Open Meeting Law training.

Commission members will then elect a chair and vice chair for 2020 proceedings.

The commission will then receive an update on the sales of its historic calendar.

The HPC 2020 Calendar includes historic photos of downtown Kingman, other sites important to the area’s history, rodeos and more.

Along with the update, commissioners could discuss and decide on a use for the funds.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

