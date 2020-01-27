Learn how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem, Jan. 29
It’s not your typical first aid class. This one is about how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.
A Mental Health First Aid and Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults training session will be offered by the Area Agency on Aging, Region IV and the Western Arizona Council of Governments on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
According to a WACOG news release, the eight-hour course teaches people “how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.”
The course is slated for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WACOG’s Kingman office, 208 N. 4th St.
To register call 928-377-4962 or email melindak@wacog.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County's Hildy Angius: Ducey’s proposal could thwart 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Mohave 911
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- City staff advises against property tax
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: