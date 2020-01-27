Local Movie Review: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ might disappoint die-hard fans

The boys are back though a little older and a little wiser. Swapping out the original writing team as well as director Michael Bay for Jerry Bruckheimer, the plot lacks 75% of the franchise’s usual jaw-jarring explosive violence and swaps out most of the Bad Boy trash-talk for thought-provoking tragedy and a big reveal that leads to the torch being passed to next-gen detectives.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence

The 1990s comedy duo doesn’t miss a beat. The comebacks are scathing, the physical action is intense and their chemistry picks up where the 2003 film ended with Marcus (Lawrence) running on fumes from the daily violence, car chases and shootings that his partner Mike (Smith) is eager to serve. When “Bad Boys For Life” opens, it’s believable that the two have been working together for 25-years. Marcus is coming to the end of the thin blue line as his family matures and grows while Don’t-Hate-The-Player Mike is determined to tow the blue line like he’s still in his 20s.

Smith does an outstanding job of tempering his pacing from wounded warrior to full metal jacket as the film moves through three acts. Lawrence looks fed up, tired, beleaguered and overdue for some R&R and meditation. The two pull off an exceptional job of demonstrating the parallel between one who is open to enjoying his golden years and putting down the sword versus one who dyes his goatee to fool the ladies and whip on the millennials.



Plot

The story is an old, faithful mesh of cartel revenge on law enforcement shaken with the “Lethal Weapon” mantra of “I’m getting too old for this … ” So, it’s basic. It’s slow-paced, thoughtful -- everything you don’t want in a Bad Boys film. This is like watching a light, Disney remake of the franchise that pays homage to the original rather than an authentic continuation.

For those who did not like the original films for Michael Bay’s pyrotechnic fetish and rogue-unrealism, this calmer, gentler version is less taxing on the eyes, suspension of disbelief and ear drums.



Cast

Fans will be excited by a character’s surprising return from “Bad Boys II” and will welcome Theresa Randle , who is enjoying retired life as Theresa Burnett. Aside from that there is a cameo by DJ Khaled and a spectacular array: Vanessa Hudgens (“Drunk History”), Viking’s Alexander Ludwig, “Riverdale’s” Charles Melton, and Paola Nuñez (“The Son”). Kate del Castillo (“La Reina del Sur”) and Jacob Scipio (“Hunter Killer”) star as a villainous mother-son cartel team who are supposedly vicious but the audience is never privy to any gruesome savagery. A shame.

It is hard to recall when such a stellar cast has been reduced to such a clumsy, forgettable band of cardboard misfits who try to hold their own against Mike’s anti-rookies-with-tech attitude. By all accounts, these writers and director that brought us “Hunger Games”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Black” could triumph with Golden-Globe-worthy performances. The actors get a few speaking lines here and there, they lack camaraderie, chemistry and individualization as they sling cliches with their limited screen time. Melton receives the sole honor of sharing a long-running momma joke with Smith that yields a few chuckles.



Die-Hard “Bad Boys” Fans

For die-hard fans who waited 25-years for this sequel and have the scratched DVD box set to prove their loyalty, there are two tragedies that will tackle your emotions. Otherwise, this ain’t what you waited for. Michael Bay did have a cameo in the film and also directed that scene -- the most non-essential moment in the film. If you need a Michael Bay fix, watch Netflix’s “6 Underground. #RedoBadBoysLite

Action Fans: 4 out of 5 Porsche 911 Carreras

Comedy Fans: 3 out of 5 Brujas

Bad Boys Fans with the Boxed Set: 2 out of 5 “Michael Bay 360 Hero Shots” https://www.studiobinder.com/blog/michael-bay-movies/#quick-camera-movement