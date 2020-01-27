Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak centered in China, and stands ready to implement an outbreak response plan if necessary, the department wrote in a news release Monday, Jan. 27. Pneumonia from the virus has killed dozens in China, and five cases have been confirmed in the United States, including one in Maricopa County, Arizona.

“The Mohave County Department of Public Health is monitoring the situation and will implement an Outbreak Response Plan if needed. Mohave County Department of Public Health will provide updates on the Mohave County home page as they become available,” the department wrote in a news release.

No cases have been reported in Mohave County, the news release stressed. Travel to Wuhan, China remains the main risk factor associated with this illness.

Although the outbreak is a “very serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the U.S. public is low at this time,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Although there has been no person-to-person spread of 2019-nCoV in the U.S., it is believed the virus could spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory illness spread.

Symptoms appear two to 14 days after exposure. Taking every-day preventative measures can reduce the spread of 2019-nCOV, influenza, and colds.

-- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

-- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

-- Stay home when you are sick.

-- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

-- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There is no vaccine to protect against 2019-nCoV. Patients with confirmed 2019-nCON infection have reported mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

For the most up-to-date information on the outbreak and travel guidance please visit the CDC's website at https://www.cdc.gov/ for the Novel Coronavirus 2019 currently being monitored. Mohave County Department of Public Health will provide updates on the Mohave County home page as they become available.

