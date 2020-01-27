Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
Originally Published: January 27, 2020 10:16 a.m.
KINGMAN – A collision involving about a dozen cars on State Route 93 near milepost 68 at Coyote Pass this morning, Monday, Jan. 27, resulted in one person being extricated with unknown injuries.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported at about 9:30 a.m. that the wreck was blocking multiple lanes of the highway.
An estimated 12 vehicles were involved in the crash, which included three separate collisions.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety
Most Read
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- Mohave County's Hildy Angius: Ducey’s proposal could thwart 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Mohave 911
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- City staff advises against property tax
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: