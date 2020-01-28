Community View | Elks 468 hosts inaugural JAVC Veterans Resource Fair

It was a great day at the Elks on Jan. 17 with 41 vendor services tables to inform and offer help to veterans in many, many areas: medical, screening vision on site sponsored by the Lions Club, and various employment opportunities including local police force, government services, and housing through HUD/VASH.

This fair was so successful that nine homeless veterans were helped as a result of the HUD/VASH program connection at this important Veterans Resources Fair.

Others who helped include Mohave Community College to inform veterans of education programs, job training through Goodwill of NA, North County Health Care of HIV testing, Arizona Department of Veterans Services, the Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance, ELKS Lodge 468, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (JAVC), Desert Properties, Team Kimbal of REMAX, TLC Excavating, Pesty Pest Control, Terry Flanagan of WTF Investigations, VFW/Auxiliary Meadview 11014, James Herrera of Veterans Upward Bound for free college prep, Mohave County Housing Authority, WACOG, Catholic Charities Veterans Service and PATH, LHC Vet Center, Community Legal Services, GEO Group, Aleix Timm of Vet Court, and many more. Yes, 41 tables to help veterans all under one roof!



Most of the veterans who came were from the Vietnam era.

Dorn Patrick Farrell, president of JAVC, offered free bags of MREs, backpacks and Kindness Kits (toiletries). “We had 105 veterans come to our first local area Veterans Resource Fair.” Elks Lodge provided free lunch to everyone which was open face roast beef with mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and bread.



Representatives for Martha McSally, Kyrsten Sinema, and Paul Gosar were present and they witnessed the vendors giving out information and helping veterans who came. Our senators and Representative Paul Gosar are all in Washington, D.C. at this time.

Dorn Patrick Farrell and Nani Chrimes orangized this event at the Elks Lodge as the first event of its kind in Kingman, specifically to give help to our veterans and especially for the homeless veterans.

Center stage was the eating area and volunteers came to help serve and clean up for this first event for Veterans Resource Fair at the Elks Lodge 468, Kingman.

“Pat” Farrell wishes to thank the Elks Cooking Team by name: Lauren Tatzel, Bob Chrimes and Ashley Cunningham, who cooked on Thursday night for Friday’s event and the volunteers who came to serve and cleanup (too many to mention all): Jim Blair, Rodger Stewart, Richard Joseph, Sara Becenti, JoAnn Schoch, Bob Chrimes, Carolyn Lawson, Lauren Tatzel, Margie Witt, Dan Jones, Mary Hamner and Faye Shannon.



Most importantly, a huge thank you to all the venders, resources and sponsors for this first time event. Without you all, we could not have helped our veterans in need.

Sarah Pleth

Elks 468 Editor