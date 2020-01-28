Mohave County hires interim communications director

KINGMAN – Even though Mohave County’s first communications director in years quit after a month, the county is not ready to give up on the position, opting to “keep the momentum going,” as Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 said at the Jan. 21 board of supervisors’ meeting.

The board approved the appointment of current county employee Roger Galloway as interim communications director at an annual salary of $74,500.

Angius said that hiring a communications director has not been successful so far.

But she added that she had been happy to see the county issuing more press releases and urged her colleagues on the board to “keep the momentum going.”

Despite earlier skepticism, Supervisors Buster Johnson of District 1 and Ron Gould of District 5 joined Angius and Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 in approving the new interim appointment.

However, Chairwoman Jean Bishop of District 4 voted no, saying that she would like to see the position be opened up for all county employees to apply.

“I think that’s the right thing to do,” she said. “There is an advantage to hiring a county employee with an institutional knowledge because the county is so vast, and there’s so much knowledge that has to be learned when you come from the outside. But I’d like to see this position being opened up to any county employee that qualifies.”