King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin

From clothing and rope to shampoo and conditioner, hemp has a wide variety of uses. When The King of Hemp Store opens its doors in downtown Kingman, it will use the proceeds from the sale of its products for yet another purpose: helping the children, homeless and veterans of Dolan Springs and Golden Valley.

Mike Simmons and his wife Tuesday are no strangers to helping their community. A 10-year resident of Golden Valley, Simmons is known to many as the former owner of Graves U-Haul in downtown Kingman. He has assisted local schools with purchasing new scoreboards, hosted first responders’ lunches and even helped Kingmanite Kaylee Sass move to Maryland so she could be closer to her doctors.

Now he, Project Manager Dwight Jory and Bruce Perlowin, the “King of Hemp” and owner of Hemp, Inc., have launched another endeavor with the goal of helping the community.

The King of Hemp Store could be open by March, and renovations have already started on the old Wells Fargo bank building in downtown Kingman. Floors and walls will be converted to wood and the décor arranged to welcome all who pass and enter the door.

Perlowin said he loves the location of the Kingman store, also noting that the location will have a lounge in which people can sit, relax and even learn more about hemp through evening classes.

“We want to be really, really good for Kingman, times 10, because this is our prototype; this is our model and I’m going to duplicate it all over the country and want this to be a smashing success,” Perlowin said.



But open entering the door, what will patrons or curious parties find?

“We grow hemp,” Simmons said of the Golden Valley operation. “This is going to be the hemp store. Hemp is not marijuana. Clothes, pants, shirts, everything to do with hemp is coming in from around the world.”

Shirts, pants, jackets, backpacks, purses, handbags, shampoo, conditioner and a variety of CBD and CBG products such as flower, edibles and more will all be available at the store. According to Medical News Today, a source cited by Hemp, Inc., CBD oil may be beneficial for arthritis, multiple sclerosis, chronic pain and more.

“It’s all legal, all CBD,” she said.

“There’s no THC in it,” Simmons said, noting usage by cancer patients and its ability to help people get off opiates. “My passion is to help people get off of drugs. My dad died of heroin when I was 14 years old, and since then, I’ve just always helped people that were addicted to opiates. That’s just been my passion.”



CBD is cannabidiol, and unlike the THC in marijuana, is not intoxicating. Patrons won’t need a medical marijuana card to enter the store or purchase items, as marijuana will not be sold and hemp products are now legal. Perlowin explained that “the legal definition of hemp is a cannabis plant that is below .3% THC and THC A. If a cannabis plant is below .3%, it’s not marijuana; it’s hemp.”

When the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into law, it became legal to grow industrial hemp, and the commodity is no longer considered a Schedule 1 substance under federal law.

“It’s really trying to get a lot of people off the narcotics and the opiates,” Tuesday said. “That’s a big goal of ours. Get people off of narcotics and even marijuana and over to the legal form of CBD, hemp-type products that are much better for you.”

But helping the community alleviate its pain and shopping needs through hemp products is not the end goal of The King of Hemp. The plan is to utilize money earned at the store to create activities and subsequent venues for the children of Dolan Springs and Golden Valley. Longtime proponents of lending a hand to homeless persons and veterans, the Simmons family and The King of Hemp Store will also aid those populations.

“We hope to make a difference,” Tuesday said. “We really want to help out Dolan Springs and Golden Valley. That’s where we’ve been from; our kids still live there, our grandkids still live there. Those communities really get left out of everything.”

The hope is to provide those rural communities with activities, and perhaps even a Boys and Girls Club, for their children, activities that won’t see them spending time at less-than reputable and dangerous locations. Perlowin said he also has plans to help the local homeless population, and a similar effort for veterans is already underway.

Veterans have the chance to grow hemp themselves by engaging in the Veterans Village Kin’s Domain Community, which is already in the works.

“They’re building a whole community for veterans between Golden Valley and Dolan Springs,” Tuesday explained. “You will get a spot to live and you will get an acre to grow hemp. After you grow that acre of hemp, they will buy it all back from you. So that’s how you’re going to make money and you’re going to get to live out there for free. That’s the vision.”

“We’re all about helping the local communities wherever we have a presence,” Perlowin said.