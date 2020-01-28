Laron Inc. of Kingman acquired by Ohio firm

KINGMAN – Laron Inc., which is headquartered at the Kingman Industrial Park, has been acquired by industrial equipment service provider and distributor Ohio Transmission Corporation of Columbus, Ohio.

OTC wrote in a news release that Laron will continue operating under its Laron brand, and will keep its local management that is comprised of CEO Glen Thoroughman, President Larry Tree, COO John Hansen and CFO Gary Caclay.

“Laron was founded in 1975 and has established a reputation over the past 45 years as a leader in its respective markets,” said Philip Derrow, president and CEO of Ohio Transmission Corporation.

“The company has built on its core values of innovation, responsiveness and quality service and has recognized that its associates are the company’s greatest resources, a value that makes them a great addition to our OTC family. With this acquisition, we are humbled to provide a new home for Laron’s 190 associates,” Derrow continued.

Laron will now operate as a division of OTP Industrial Solutions, which will provide the Kingman-based company with access to OTP’s product and service offerings, in addition to resources, while in turn expanding services offered by OTP.

Thoroughman said Laron provides OTP with a “foothold and visibility into a whole new dimension of industrial service and instant recognition as a ‘Class A service provider for a whole range of new customers and industries.”

“Laron’s extensive machining and fabrication capabilities, including field machining, along with the capability for handling the largest crusher, pump and other rotating equipment repair, are complementary to OTP’s existing service shops and further enhances our overall service offering to the entire OTP customer base,” said Rob Webb, president of OTP Industrial Solutions. “They also share our commitment to be the best service provider we can be to our customers.”

Laron’s services include heavy industrial automation, machining, motor repair, fabrication, field services, mechanical repair, predictive maintenance, storage and custom solutions. Its services support customers in the mining, manufacturing, power generation, gas transmission and construction industries, the release stated.

“Laron has built an amazing reputation of being the company that can tackle and solve the toughest challenges of industry,” Thoroughman said. “Combining that capability with OTP’s territory and with their very diverse product lines, we see amazing new opportunities for our Laron associates and a significant improvement in our ability to add value to the service that we and OTP can provide to our customers.”

“This acquisition is an important part of our rapidly evolving repair and engineering services capabilities,” said Matt Piatt, COO of OTC. “Along with the recent acquisition of Keller Electrical, the addition of Laron further enhances our overall service offering and expands our regional footprint in the Southwest.”

Information provided by OTP Industrial Solutions