Local businesses donate $10K to Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Catch It Early program

KINGMAN – A collection of local businesses recently donated a combined total of more than $10,420 to the Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Catch It Early program.

In a news release, KRMC thanked American Woodmark, Black Bridge Brewery, Cascades Tissue Group, Desert De Oro Foods and the Human Bean for their contributions.

One in eight women develop breast cancer in the United States, and the Catch it Early program focuses on detecting the disease early when treatment is most effective.

“Through the KRMC Catch it Early program, all women age 40 and over who live in Mohave County can receive a free (no out-of-pocket cost) screening mammogram at KRMC on an annual basis,” the hospital wrote. “For insured patients, the program covers all co-pays and deductibles. For women with no medical insurance, the program provides mammograms at no cost.”

Should a mammogram, which is the best test to detect breast cancer early on, come back with abnormal results, the program helps to cover further diagnostic testing and breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women. Those services are made possible with a grant from the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“Thanks to the generosity of these businesses and others who donate to our program, we’re saving lives in Mohave County,” said Teri Williams, KRMC director of communications and marketing. “In 2019, we screened 9,120 women through the program. Of those, 95 had early-stage breast cancer and received immediate treatment. When breast cancer is discovered early, most people survive and live full, active lives.”

For more information on the Catch It Early program, visit https://www.azkrmc.com/community/catch-it-early-program.

To schedule a mammogram, call 928-692-2727.

Information provided by KRMC