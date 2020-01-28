Mohave County may seek groundwater regulation – again

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider applying to the Arizona Department of Water Resources to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin, which Kingman relies on for water, as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area, curbing new agricultural irrigation.

In 2016, the same application was declined by the state, but the county claims the groundwater conditions of the basin have drastically changed since the initial request, as demonstrated in the report prepared for ADWR by Matrix New World Engineering in December 2019.



“The study evaluated two scenarios based on current and predicted water demands, whereby most of the water is used for agricultural irrigation, and the findings of the report indicate groundwater depletion due to large scale irrigation with the water level dropping below 1,200 feet below ground surface in less than 100 years,” the draft of the letter reads.

“Predicting depletion of the aquifer due to large-scale agricultural use, and due to the predicted real potential for that use to further expand in the future,” the county is requesting “whatever actions are necessary to make the determination on designating the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (…) to protect the groundwater supply and well-being of the communities utilizing the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin.”

In the 2016 response to the previous request, the ADWR decided the water withdrawal rate did not support the initiation of procedures.

In the draft of the letter, to be considered by the board of supervisors at its meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, Mohave County urges ADWR to reconsider its position and factor in the “current rates of withdrawal” as shown in the new study from new farms that have located in the basin after 2010.

“These lands ‘currently’ owned by farms will result in water levels in two sub-basins in the Hualapai Valley Basin to drop below the Adequate Water Supply level of 1,200 feet as soon as the year 2078 and 2090 respectively,” the draft continues. “These lands are ‘currently’ under some cultivation and represent a ‘current’ withdrawal.”

Inaction, the draft states, means Mohave County must “wait for our new farms to exhaust our groundwater basin before any action may be taken by the State of Arizona, and then it will be way too late for the residents of Mohave County.”

The decision will be made at the board’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The issue is being studied in depth by the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, established by the state last year. The committee, which includes Mayor of Kingman Jen Miles and Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1, will spend a year analyzing all groundwater withdrawal data developed by the ADWR. The committee will submit a report and its recommendations to the Director of Water Resources by the end of the year.