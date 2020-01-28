OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 28
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County may seek groundwater regulation – again

Mohave County may again seek to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an irrigation non-expansion area, allowing for the regulation of new irrigation wells. (City of Kingman file photo)

Mohave County may again seek to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an irrigation non-expansion area, allowing for the regulation of new irrigation wells. (City of Kingman file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 28, 2020 6:41 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider applying to the Arizona Department of Water Resources to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin, which Kingman relies on for water, as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area, curbing new agricultural irrigation.

In 2016, the same application was declined by the state, but the county claims the groundwater conditions of the basin have drastically changed since the initial request, as demonstrated in the report prepared for ADWR by Matrix New World Engineering in December 2019.

“The study evaluated two scenarios based on current and predicted water demands, whereby most of the water is used for agricultural irrigation, and the findings of the report indicate groundwater depletion due to large scale irrigation with the water level dropping below 1,200 feet below ground surface in less than 100 years,” the draft of the letter reads.

“Predicting depletion of the aquifer due to large-scale agricultural use, and due to the predicted real potential for that use to further expand in the future,” the county is requesting “whatever actions are necessary to make the determination on designating the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (…) to protect the groundwater supply and well-being of the communities utilizing the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin.”

In the 2016 response to the previous request, the ADWR decided the water withdrawal rate did not support the initiation of procedures.

In the draft of the letter, to be considered by the board of supervisors at its meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, Mohave County urges ADWR to reconsider its position and factor in the “current rates of withdrawal” as shown in the new study from new farms that have located in the basin after 2010.

“These lands ‘currently’ owned by farms will result in water levels in two sub-basins in the Hualapai Valley Basin to drop below the Adequate Water Supply level of 1,200 feet as soon as the year 2078 and 2090 respectively,” the draft continues. “These lands are ‘currently’ under some cultivation and represent a ‘current’ withdrawal.”

Inaction, the draft states, means Mohave County must “wait for our new farms to exhaust our groundwater basin before any action may be taken by the State of Arizona, and then it will be way too late for the residents of Mohave County.”

The decision will be made at the board’s meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The issue is being studied in depth by the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee, established by the state last year. The committee, which includes Mayor of Kingman Jen Miles and Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1, will spend a year analyzing all groundwater withdrawal data developed by the ADWR. The committee will submit a report and its recommendations to the Director of Water Resources by the end of the year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Legislators to hold meeting on water issues
Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
In the midst of a drought, there is no stopping farmers from dipping deep into wells
ADWR to begin water ‘sweeps’ to collect data on well levels
Miner Editorial | We need to protect the water we have

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News