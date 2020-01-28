Rants and Raves | Jan. 29, 2020
Mohave County Health Coalition to address physicians’ shortage – That’s good about MCC, and helping foreign students with paperwork. But what about helping Arizona students become physicians? I’ve had doctors whose “English” I couldn’t understand, while I know an American (doctor) in his 40s who is still paying off student loans.
City of Kingman garbage rate hikes – I can’t believe garbage pickup rates do not include extra for purchasing new trucks on a long-term replacement schedule. It’s an “enterprise” so running an enterprise means taking care of these items. How can one be purchased with no money?
