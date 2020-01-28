Tank rolls off trailer, hits truck in Kingman

KINGMAN – A large, empty tank fell off a semi-truck’s flatbed trailer when the vehicle went over a curb at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 on W. Beale Street.

The Kingman Police Department reports that the semi was hauling a large cylindrical tank used to store liquid nitrogen, but that the cylinder was empty. The vehicle was entering W. Beale Street from a private drive when the motion of the trailer rolling over the curb caused the chains that were used to secure the load to break.

The large cylinder then rolled onto the roadway and into a Ford pickup truck that was westbound on Beale Street. No injuries were reported, but there was significant damage to the pickup truck.

The driver of the semi was issued a citation for an unsafe left turn. There was no gasoline leak, and traffic was restricted for about 90 minutes.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department