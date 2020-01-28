Update: 3 hurt in multi-car crash near Kingman

KINGMAN – About a dozen cars were involved in a collision on State Route 93 near milepost 68 at Coyote Pass on Monday, Jan. 27, resulted in one person being extricated with unknown injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported that the accident occurred at approximately 8 a.m., and that the roadway reopened at around 11 a.m.



An estimated 12 vehicles were involved in the crash, which included three separate collisions. Five vehicles had to be towed, while three people reported injuries. However, only one was transported for care at a local hospital.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety