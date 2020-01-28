Where to donate blood in Kingman in February

Below are the dates, times and locations where you can donate blood in Kingman. Click on the link to schedule a donation appointment.

Feb. 3: Mohave County Government Public Works Department, Turquoise Room, 3715 Sunshine Dr. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: KRMC Community – Main Campus, Cerbat and Hualapai Conference Rooms, 1739 Beverly Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 20: KRMC Community – Main Campus, Cerbat and Hualapai Conference Rooms, 1739 Beverly Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 21: Mohave Community College, Room 232 MEA Lab, 1971 Jagerson Ave. 1 to 5 p.m.

