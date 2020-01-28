Where to donate blood in Kingman in February
Below are the dates, times and locations where you can donate blood in Kingman. Click on the link to schedule a donation appointment.
Feb. 3: Mohave County Government Public Works Department, Turquoise Room, 3715 Sunshine Dr. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 19: KRMC Community – Main Campus, Cerbat and Hualapai Conference Rooms, 1739 Beverly Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 20: KRMC Community – Main Campus, Cerbat and Hualapai Conference Rooms, 1739 Beverly Ave. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 21: Mohave Community College, Room 232 MEA Lab, 1971 Jagerson Ave. 1 to 5 p.m.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County's Hildy Angius: Ducey’s proposal could thwart 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- Mohave County Sheriff’s office seizes $3.7 million in drugs
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: