Youth javelina hunts and adult archery deer hunts shouldn’t overlap

Last Friday was the start of the 2020 youth general javelina hunts in northwest Arizona. Locally there were youth-only hunts in units 10, 17A, 17B 18A, 19A, and 20A where 150 tags were issued.

Unit 18B had 125 youth-only javelina tags issued, while Unit 16A had 50 tags.

These youth-only hunts are designed to allow youths to hunt javelina without having to compete with fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and cousins. Youth-only hunts are a great idea in helping recruit and retain young sportsmen and women.

But the Arizona Game and Fish Department has been doing something for a long time that seems to be in direct conflict with the rifle javelina hunts for kids in January.

What they do is allow archers with over-the-counter deer tags to hunt during the time that these young hunters are in the field.

Here is what I find interesting about this situation. Several years ago, AZGFD took away the December youth-only muzzleloader deer hunt in Unit 16A. It wasn’t done for any biological reason. I was told it was done because the Department wanted to keep all of the youth hunts in the same time frame.

And as soon as they took away that hunt, they allowed Unit 16A to be put back in the block of archery deer hunts where those with the over-the-counter tags could hunt.

So why does there need to be a deer hunt going on? In Arizona, archers with those over-the-counter deer tags can hunt in three different time frames throughout the year.

Currently archers have the opportunity to hunt deer from Jan. 1-31. Then with the same tag, if they haven’t filled it, they are allowed to hunt from the third week of August until mid-September.

Finally, if they still haven’t filled their tag, they are afforded the opportunity to hunt from mid-December until the end of the year.

Now understand that I absolutely have no issue with archers having these three opportunities which gives them almost 10 weeks a year to hunt deer with a bow and arrow. Hey, I know deer hunting with a bow and arrow is a tough thing to do.

Archers in Arizona can hunt deer in almost 40 game management units across the state on those hunts. And they can still apply for an archery or rifle deer tag, too.

Spring youth-only javelina hunts last 10 days

In looking at the spring 2020 regulations for youth-only hunts there were 14 different hunts for which young hunters could apply for javelina tags.

The season dates for these young sportsmen is from Jan. 24 through Feb. 2. That is just 10 days and spans two weekends. With school commitments most will only be able to hunt four to six days depending on the school they attend.

So, the question is, why does the Department need to keep the archers in the field that last week in January at the very same time they have the youth-only hunts going on? I wonder if there have been any studies to show just how many archers go out from Jan. 24-31.?

And is there a safety issue with young hunters, many of them on their first big game hunt and using a high-powered rifle, being in the field with camo-clad archers in the brush? Maybe.

I checked the regulation booklet and found only one instance where a youth hunt overlapped a general hunt, and the department admitted that had been a mistake.

It appears the department makes sure that no youth hunts overlap with any general hunts for deer, javelina or elk. Why not give the same consideration for the kids?

I wonder if archers — especially those with kids who want to start hunting -- wouldn’t mind giving up one week of their 10-week season to let the kids, a lot of them new hunters, hunt with their parents, grandparents or other mentors?