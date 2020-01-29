OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Architecture school started by Frank Lloyd Wright to close

Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wrights winter home and architectural school near Phoenix will close, it was announced Tuesday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/public domain)

Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wrights winter home and architectural school near Phoenix will close, it was announced Tuesday, Jan. 28. (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/public domain)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 5 a.m.

SCOTTSDALE – The architecture school that architect Frank Lloyd Wright started nearly 90 years ago is closing, officials announced Tuesday.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin, which encompasses Wright properties in Wisconsin and Arizona, will shutter in June. The school's governing board said in a statement the “gut-wrenching decision” was made after no agreement could be made with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to keep operating the school. Specific details about the negotiations between the school and foundation were not disclosed.

“This is a sad and somber day for our school, our students and staff and the architecture community," said Dan Schweiker, chairperson of the Board of Governors.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, which is a separate entity, said in its own statement that the school did not have a sustainable business model. The boards of both organizations had come up with a proposal to keep the school going through the end of July 2021. The foundation would have donated use of Taliesin and Taliesin West to the school. But the school's board didn't unanimously approve the plan. The decision left the foundation's board “disappointed.”

"We continue to stand ready to assist in making sure that this change occurs in the best interests of the students,” said Stuart Graff, the foundation's president and CEO of the foundation.

To fill the void, the foundation said it plans to expand its educational programs for K-12 grades and professionals. Both sites will also continue operating tours.

Wright launched the architecture school in 1932. He and his young apprentices would split their time between Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin and Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The school currently has 30 students. It will remain open for the spring semester. School officials say they are working on an agreement with Arizona State University's design school to allow those students' credits to transfer.

Until Wright’s death in 1959 at age 91, Taliesin West was the famed architect's winter home and laboratory.

The original Taliesin, Wright’s primary home in Spring Green, was named after a 6th century Welsh bard whose name means “shining brow.”

Both retreats were among eight Wright-designed buildings recognized as UNESCO World Heritage sites in July.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home draws fans to Arizona desert
Taliesin West in Scottsdale added to World Heritage List
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Phoenix home for sale for $12.9M
Frank Lloyd Wright home, once listed for $2.6 million, headed for auction
Invest wisely in beauty

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News