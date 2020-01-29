OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Jan. 29, 2020

Originally Published: January 29, 2020 5 a.m.

Birthdays: Sara Gilbert, 45; Heather Graham, 50; Oprah Winfrey, 66; Tom Selleck, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep life simple and moving forward. Put time and energy into whatever will benefit you the most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Watch what others do, and refuse to get pulled into something that is all hype and no action. Have a plan in mind, and you will exceed your expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone mess with your emotions, lead you astray or take what’s rightfully yours. Plan to win, and you will outsmart the competition.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put concerns in perspective, realize success is your best revenge, and don’t waste time on people or situations that are not worth your while. Focus on peace and love, not creating chaos.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Line up the people who enjoy the same things you do, and make plans to do something that will bring results and keep you out of trouble. Make smart decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let an emotional situation end up costing you financially. Change can be useful, but it has to be done for the right reason and be within budget.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend time with people who share your beliefs and opinions, and you will discover information that will help you expand on a plan or idea you want to pursue. Don’t let someone negative discourage you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Getting out of your typical environment will be enlightening. Personal growth, love and peace of mind are within reach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence, knowledge and experience to bypass someone who is trying to lead you astray. Know in your heart what you want, and make adjustments that will ward off temptation and promote personal gain.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share what you have, what you know and what you want to pursue with someone you love. Don’t fight the inevitable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be direct, precise and willing to do the work to get results. A simple approach to whatever you do will help you keep your costs down and leave more time to add small but essential details.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll benefit the most if you work alone. Interference is the enemy, and argumentative people will leave you in limbo regarding how to move forward.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes for Jan. 29, 2017
Horoscope | January 29, 2018
Horoscopes | January 29, 2019
Horoscopes | August 27, 2018
Horoscopes | Nov. 23, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News