Horoscopes | Jan. 29, 2020

Birthdays: Sara Gilbert, 45; Heather Graham, 50; Oprah Winfrey, 66; Tom Selleck, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep life simple and moving forward. Put time and energy into whatever will benefit you the most.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Watch what others do, and refuse to get pulled into something that is all hype and no action. Have a plan in mind, and you will exceed your expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone mess with your emotions, lead you astray or take what’s rightfully yours. Plan to win, and you will outsmart the competition.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put concerns in perspective, realize success is your best revenge, and don’t waste time on people or situations that are not worth your while. Focus on peace and love, not creating chaos.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Line up the people who enjoy the same things you do, and make plans to do something that will bring results and keep you out of trouble. Make smart decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t let an emotional situation end up costing you financially. Change can be useful, but it has to be done for the right reason and be within budget.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Spend time with people who share your beliefs and opinions, and you will discover information that will help you expand on a plan or idea you want to pursue. Don’t let someone negative discourage you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Getting out of your typical environment will be enlightening. Personal growth, love and peace of mind are within reach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence, knowledge and experience to bypass someone who is trying to lead you astray. Know in your heart what you want, and make adjustments that will ward off temptation and promote personal gain.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Share what you have, what you know and what you want to pursue with someone you love. Don’t fight the inevitable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be direct, precise and willing to do the work to get results. A simple approach to whatever you do will help you keep your costs down and leave more time to add small but essential details.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll benefit the most if you work alone. Interference is the enemy, and argumentative people will leave you in limbo regarding how to move forward.