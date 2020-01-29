Kingman Rose Pruning Workshop, Feb. 1

Join the Kingman Master Gardeners at the Katherine Heidenrich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. to learn how to properly prune roses.

This workshop will be held outdoors, so please dress accordingly and bring a chair if needed.

Admission is free and open to the public, registration is not required. For more information, call 928-753-3788 or e-mail anickel1@email.arizona.edu.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.