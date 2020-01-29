Kingman Rose Pruning Workshop, Feb. 1
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 11:41 a.m.
Join the Kingman Master Gardeners at the Katherine Heidenrich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. to learn how to properly prune roses.
This workshop will be held outdoors, so please dress accordingly and bring a chair if needed.
Admission is free and open to the public, registration is not required. For more information, call 928-753-3788 or e-mail anickel1@email.arizona.edu.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County's Hildy Angius: Ducey’s proposal could thwart 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Mohave County Most Wanted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: