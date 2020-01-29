Live, 'Extreme Midget Wrestling' comes to Kingman, Feb. 1
Tickets are on sale for the "Extreme Midget Wrestling" event taking place in the main building at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Wrestling fans will find a number of seating and ticket options:
- $20 - General Admission* (Advance)
- $5 - Additional at the DOOR
- $30 - Ringside
- $40 - V.I.P. Package*
*General admission pricing goes up by $5 at the door. Varies per venue, it is sometimes standing or seated.
Drinks, concessions and souvenirs will also be available. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to extrememidgetwrestling.com.
Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Ready to rumble in Kingman Feb. 1: Mohave County Fairgrounds adds seats for return of Extreme Midget Wrestling.
