OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Live, 'Extreme Midget Wrestling' comes to Kingman, Feb. 1

Tickets are on sale for the "Extreme Midget Wrestling" event taking place in the main building at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Courtesy, file)

Tickets are on sale for the "Extreme Midget Wrestling" event taking place in the main building at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. (Courtesy, file)

mugshot photo
By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 12:58 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the "Extreme Midget Wrestling" event taking place in the main building at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Wrestling fans will find a number of seating and ticket options:

  • $20 - General Admission* (Advance)
  • $5 - Additional at the DOOR
  • $30 - Ringside
  • $40 - V.I.P. Package*

*General admission pricing goes up by $5 at the door. Varies per venue, it is sometimes standing or seated.

Drinks, concessions and souvenirs will also be available. For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, go to extrememidgetwrestling.com.

Subscribers: Read a more complete story by clicking this headline, Ready to rumble in Kingman Feb. 1: Mohave County Fairgrounds adds seats for return of Extreme Midget Wrestling.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.

Mohave County Fairgrounds

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Ready to rumble in Kingman Feb. 1: Mohave County Fairgrounds adds seats for return of Extreme Midget Wrestling
Check out the 'Guns, Knives, Coins & Collectibles Show', Jan. 18-19
Carnival ride tickets on sale for Mohave County Fair
Mohave County Fairgrounds hosts Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling
Event Calendar | Jan. 27-Feb. 3

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News