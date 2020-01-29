OFFERS
Mohave Community College president addresses Route 66 Rotary Club

Dr. Stacy Klippenstein, president of Mohave Community College, speaks to the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club at its Jan. 24, 2020 meeting. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 29, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The featured speaker at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Jan. 24 meeting was Mohave Community College President and Rotarian Dr. Stacy Klippenstein.

Klippenstein became MCC’s sixth president on July 1, 2019, and is highly qualified. He earned his bachelor of science degree in secondary education and Master’s degree of education in student affairs administration at Montana State University. Klippenstein went on to be awarded his Doctorate of Education at Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

From there, he began his career in higher education at Northern Arizona University in 1996, where he worked in the Office of Residence Life and Facilities Management.

Klippenstein and his wife always had a soft spot in their hearts for Arizona and were happy to return here last year, Klippenstein told the club. He noted Mohave Community College has served Mohave County, its communities and its students extremely well over the years and he is encouraged by the positive and collaborative spirit of the faculty, staff, students and community partners.

For more information about MCC visit mohave.edu.

