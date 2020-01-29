OFFERS
Prep Basketball: Tigers fall at home to River Valley

Academy senior Connor Alleman finished with 21 points Tuesday in a 72-67 loss to River Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Academy senior Connor Alleman finished with 21 points Tuesday in a 72-67 loss to River Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 9:34 a.m.

KINGMAN – A loss is never easy to swallow, but it’s even more difficult when a squad feels it was on the brink of victory. The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team experienced that letdown Tuesday in a 72-67 loss to River Valley at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“The coaching staff and I believe a lot in these boys,” said Tigers head coach William McDavid. “We’re putting a lot of trust in them and for the most part, they’ve done a great job of accepting that, accepting our trust and accepting that confidence. ... Tonight it wasn’t there, but we will get it back.”

Academy had a great opportunity to gain momentum late in the game when Charlie Anderson’s 3-pointer made it 48-48 with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter. However, River Valley rattled off six straight points and the Tigers could never get closer than one point in the fourth.

The biggest reason for that was River Valley’s Trevell Walker, who netted 22 of his game-high 39 points in the second half.

“(Walker) played amazing tonight. I can’t take anything away from him,” McDavid said. “He played aggressive, he played smart and he did exactly what he wanted to do. And his team’s win is proof of that. Unfortunately, we lost our identity a little bit tonight. I know that this would not have happened to the Kingman Academy Tigers a week ago or two weeks ago.”

photo

Academy's Ryan Hurley tallied eight points Tuesday against River Valley. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Academy may have struggled with its identity, but it featured balanced scoring as all five starters finished with at least six points. Connor Alleman led with 21, while Wyatt Hall scored 15 and Trevin Zach chipped in 10.

Another positive for the Tigers was a strong second quarter. They outscored River Valley 21-10 to tie the game 33-33 after trailing 23-12 at the end of the first. But Academy could never take the lead in the second half.

“I think we had fight in us for a good amount of that second quarter,” McDavid said. “We realized a lot of the mistakes we made. We do a good job of correcting that most of the time and we did that in the second quarter. And even at halftime we talked a lot about stopping (Walker) and preventing him from doing what he wanted to do. We just didn’t execute it tonight, but we will.”

And the Tigers need to do so quickly as the loss drops them into fourth place in the 3A West Region with four games remaining. The top two squads in the region earn automatic bids to the state tournament, in addition to teams ranked in the top 24.

Academy (6-6, 2-4 3A West Region) was ranked No. 23 Tuesday night, but the loss to No. 27 River Valley could hurt a little. Nevertheless, the Tigers don’t have time to look at the rankings as they host another tough opponent in No. 14 ranked Northwest Christian (10-4, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

“That’s why I love our coaching staff. We do a wonderful job of building our boys up as much as we possibly can,” McDavid said. “And that’s our goal (Wednesday). We only get one practice and then we have a game. It’s our job to believe in our boys and to get them to believe in themselves. That’s why we get paid the big bucks.”

