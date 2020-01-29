Prep Roundup: Lady Vols rally in 2nd half, but lose to Bradshaw Mountain

KINGMAN – It’s crazy how much can change in a little over a month.

The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team lost a defensive battle by five points at Bradshaw Mountain on Dec. 18, but couldn’t keep it as close Tuesday in a 51-34 setback at LWHS.

“We played like we were in a daze at the beginning and our defense was a step slow,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “Even our press let us down and we allowed Bradshaw Mountain too many layups.”

Lee Williams trailed 26-11 at halftime and saw the deficit increase to as many as 22 points during the third quarter. However, the Lady Vols found a spark to get within nine points with about 5:30 remaining.

“We started to play our brand of basketball midway through the third quarter,” Arave said. “We went into a full court pressure man defense and forced some turnovers.”

The rally came up short though as Lee Williams suffered its third straight loss.

Lady Vols freshman Becca Arave finished with a team-high 12 points, highlighted by 10 in the second half. Hayle Davis added eight and Amya Sellars and Liberty Cronk tallied four each.

No. 32 ranked Lee Williams (5-9, 2-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) travels to 34th-ranked Lake Havasu (4-8, 0-4 4A West Valley Region) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Academy 1, River Valley 0

At KAHS, the Lady Tigers narrowly held off River Valley 22-19 on the road Jan. 7, but didn’t have to worry about that Tuesday as only four Lady Dust Devils showed up for the contest.

River Valley expected a fifth athlete to arrive in time, but she never did and Academy was awarded the 1-0 win by forfeit.

The No. 29 ranked Lady Tigers (6-6, 4-2 3A West Region) host 19th-ranked Northwest Christian (11-2, 5-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest Christian 42, Kingman 35

At Northwest Christian, it was a close game in the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t hold on Tuesday in a 42-35 setback to the Lady Crusaders.

No. 33 ranked Kingman (4-10, 3-3 3A West Region) travels to 31st-ranked Wickenburg (5-7, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Boys soccer

Kingman 8, River Valley 0

At KHS, the Bulldogs found their offense Tuesday and it couldn’t have come at a better time as they snapped a three-match losing streak with an 8-0 shutout of River Valley.

Marcos Silva, Cameron Haller and Caydyn Pettway each tallied a goal for a 3-0 halftime lead. Saul Perez Lopez led Kingman with two goals in the second half, while Jahir Boo, Alex Cardenas and Juan Ipina also scored.

No. 38 ranked Kingman (5-5, 4-2 3A Northwest Region) hosts 43rd-ranked Parker (4-7, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Boys basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 42, Lee Williams 39

It was another tough one for the Vols at LWHS as they lost their third straight Tuesday in a 42-39 decision to Bradshaw Mountain.

No. 23 ranked Lee Williams (7-6, 5-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) hosts 25th-ranked Lake Havasu (4-9, 0-5 4A West Valley Region) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest Christian 83, Kingman 44

At Northwest Christian, the Bulldogs couldn’t find much offense Tuesday in their second consecutive loss, an 83-44 decision to the Crusaders.

No. 37 ranked Kingman (4-10, 1-5 3A West Region) travels to 40th-ranked Wickenburg (0-11, 0-6) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.