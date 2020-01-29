OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 29
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Lady Vols rally in 2nd half, but lose to Bradshaw Mountain

Lee Williams freshman Becca Arave scored 10 of hier team-high 12 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough Tuesday in a 51-34 loss to Bradshaw Mountain. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams freshman Becca Arave scored 10 of hier team-high 12 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough Tuesday in a 51-34 loss to Bradshaw Mountain. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 29, 2020 2:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – It’s crazy how much can change in a little over a month.

The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team lost a defensive battle by five points at Bradshaw Mountain on Dec. 18, but couldn’t keep it as close Tuesday in a 51-34 setback at LWHS.

“We played like we were in a daze at the beginning and our defense was a step slow,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “Even our press let us down and we allowed Bradshaw Mountain too many layups.”

Lee Williams trailed 26-11 at halftime and saw the deficit increase to as many as 22 points during the third quarter. However, the Lady Vols found a spark to get within nine points with about 5:30 remaining.

“We started to play our brand of basketball midway through the third quarter,” Arave said. “We went into a full court pressure man defense and forced some turnovers.”

The rally came up short though as Lee Williams suffered its third straight loss.

Lady Vols freshman Becca Arave finished with a team-high 12 points, highlighted by 10 in the second half. Hayle Davis added eight and Amya Sellars and Liberty Cronk tallied four each.

No. 32 ranked Lee Williams (5-9, 2-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) travels to 34th-ranked Lake Havasu (4-8, 0-4 4A West Valley Region) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Academy 1, River Valley 0

At KAHS, the Lady Tigers narrowly held off River Valley 22-19 on the road Jan. 7, but didn’t have to worry about that Tuesday as only four Lady Dust Devils showed up for the contest.

River Valley expected a fifth athlete to arrive in time, but she never did and Academy was awarded the 1-0 win by forfeit.

The No. 29 ranked Lady Tigers (6-6, 4-2 3A West Region) host 19th-ranked Northwest Christian (11-2, 5-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest Christian 42, Kingman 35

At Northwest Christian, it was a close game in the first half, but the Lady Bulldogs couldn’t hold on Tuesday in a 42-35 setback to the Lady Crusaders.

No. 33 ranked Kingman (4-10, 3-3 3A West Region) travels to 31st-ranked Wickenburg (5-7, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Boys soccer

Kingman 8, River Valley 0

At KHS, the Bulldogs found their offense Tuesday and it couldn’t have come at a better time as they snapped a three-match losing streak with an 8-0 shutout of River Valley.

Marcos Silva, Cameron Haller and Caydyn Pettway each tallied a goal for a 3-0 halftime lead. Saul Perez Lopez led Kingman with two goals in the second half, while Jahir Boo, Alex Cardenas and Juan Ipina also scored.

No. 38 ranked Kingman (5-5, 4-2 3A Northwest Region) hosts 43rd-ranked Parker (4-7, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Boys basketball

Bradshaw Mountain 42, Lee Williams 39

It was another tough one for the Vols at LWHS as they lost their third straight Tuesday in a 42-39 decision to Bradshaw Mountain.

No. 23 ranked Lee Williams (7-6, 5-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) hosts 25th-ranked Lake Havasu (4-9, 0-5 4A West Valley Region) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest Christian 83, Kingman 44

At Northwest Christian, the Bulldogs couldn’t find much offense Tuesday in their second consecutive loss, an 83-44 decision to the Crusaders.

No. 37 ranked Kingman (4-10, 1-5 3A West Region) travels to 40th-ranked Wickenburg (0-11, 0-6) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs shut out by Yuma Catholic
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols come up short in loss to Greenway
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols use strong second half to beat Prescott
Lady Vols highlight 1st AIA soccer rankings
Prep Roundup: Vols keep it close, but fall to Flagstaff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News