3 charged in online predator sting

KINGMAN – Two Kingman residents and one Fort Mohave resident were recently arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in an undercover sting operation targeting online predators.

Gregory Schutte, 29, of Kingman, was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation, attempted commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and child sex trafficking, all felonies.

Michael Shaw, 29, of Kingman, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, all felonies.

Daniel Saguchi-Cazares, 26, of Fort Mohave, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of luring a minor under the age of 15 for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

“It is the goal of these operations to be proactive in keeping the youth of Mohave County safe, especially those vulnerable to online predators. Some of the individuals we have arrested commented that they were aware of our operations and have seen our press releases,” Detective Lt. Jason Elsbury wrote in a news release. “Unfortunately even knowing that incarceration is an ever possible outcome, it does not deter everyone from continuing this destructive behavior.”

In the past 14 months 22 individuals have been charged with internet crimes against children. Nine have been convicted or pleaded guilty with prison time ranging from one to 33 years. The other 13 are awaiting adjudication.

“If we can prevent even one child from being victimized, we are doing our jobs, and we owe our communities nothing less,” Elsbury wrote.

MCSO reminds parents in Mohave County to monitor their children’s internet usage. “The internet can be a wonderful tool, but can also be a path for offenders to gain access to your children. It is recommended that parents limit their child’s social media presence, as well as maintain constant communication about the hazards of communicating with anyone online.”

Information provided by MCSO