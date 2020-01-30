OFFERS
Alleged possession of stolen truck leads to arrest of 3 Kingmanites

Shelby Leroy Barker, Johnathan Edgar Daves and Michelle Renee Howard (MCSO)

Originally Published: January 30, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Three Kingman residents were arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 26 after allegedly being found in possession of a stolen truck.

Michelle Renee Howard, 32, of Kingman; Johnathan Edgar Daves, 25, of Kingman; and Shelby Leroy Barker, 26, of Kingman were arrested at about 10:45 p.m. after officers responded to the 3600 block of Airway Avenue for reports of suspicious activity. Law enforcement said the three were the occupants of a pickup truck which had been reported stolen to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Howard was allegedly in possession of suspected methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia, and involved in drug sales. Daves was reportedly in possession of suspected heroin and associated drug paraphernalia, and allegedly attempted to lie about his identity.

Howard was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daves was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and false reporting to law enforcement.

Barker was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

All three were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

