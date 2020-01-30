OFFERS
Armed bridge-blocker offered plea deal in Mohave County

Matthew Phillip Wright (MCSO photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 6:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – A plea offer is on the table for Matthew Phillip Wright, the now 32-year-old Henderson man accused of blocking Pat Tillman Bridge near Hoover Dam in a home-made armored vehicle in June 2018.

At a Wednesday, Jan. 29 settlement conference in Mohave County Superior Court, Judge Derek Carlisle explained the range of sentencing should the defendant take his case to trial and be found guilty. Wright faces charges of terrorism, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

After allegedly blocking the bridge over the Colorado River and stopping traffic for about 90 minutes, Wright led a contingent of law enforcement officers south on U.S. Highway 93 before he drove into the desert and was captured, according to law enforcement. A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed magazines of ammunition and weapons including an AR-15 assault rifle and a handgun.

If convicted at trial of the terrorism charge, Wright could be sentenced to natural life in prison, life in prison, or 10 to 25 years in prison. A conviction on the aggravated assault charge would see a sentencing range of five to 15 years, depending on mitigating and aggravating factors. The more-serious of the two misconduct involving weapons charges carries between 7 and 21 years in prison. Conviction on the unlawful flight charge would result in a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years.

All told, with the exceptions of natural life and life sentences, the longest sentence Wright would receive if found guilty at trial of all charges would be 66 1/2 years in prison.

The plea offer would require Wright to plead guilty to either attempted terrorism or making a terroristic threat. He would also plead guilty to aggravated assault and unlawful flight. The plea offer would see Wright sentenced to prison for between 5 3/4 years and 11 1/4 years, or 7 to 8 3/4 years.

