Briefs | Arizona border wall bill hits snag in House

Arizona lawmakers have voted down a measure to make it easier for property owners to build private border walls on the U.S.-Mexico border. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 30, 2020 6:09 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizona lawmakers on Thursday rejected a measure that would have made it easier for property owners on the U.S.-Mexico border to build a wall.

The measure, sponsored by Republican Rep. Warren Petersen of Gilbert, would have allowed people to sidestep state and local permitting requirements to build a border wall. GOP lawmakers say it would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a border wall.

Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn't remove local control for permitting decisions. They also point to potential safety and environmental hazards that permitting requirements are prevent.

Republican Rep. Tony Rivero joined all 29 Democrats in opposition, leaving it one vote shy of the 31 needed to pass. He did not explain his vote. Lawmakers could revive the bill later in the legislative session.

Union pledges Arizona turnout push to help Democrats

PHOENIX – A union representing hotel, airport and food-service workers said Thursday it will make a major push for Democrats in Arizona ahead of the November election.

Leaders of Los Angeles-based Unite Here Local 11 say they’ll look to register 40,000 voters, knock on 650,000 doors and speak to 160,000 people. The organizing effort will be conducted by union workers from California and Arizona, Local 11 Co-president Ada Briceño said in a news conference in Los Angeles.

The union has a relatively small presence in the Phoenix area, representing about 2,000 workers at hotels and the Sky Harbor International Airport.

Operation targeting sexual predators produces 27 arrests

An undercover operation by Phoenix-area police departments and state and federal agencies to target sexual predators has resulted in 27 arrests, officials said Thursday.

Participating agencies in Operation Predator included the Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Chandler police departments, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Officials said the operation targeted the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking and used undercover detectives, with ads placed on websites and apps commonly visited or used by people seeking illegal sexual contact with juveniles, officials said.

Officials said the people arrested are accused of soliciting or brokering deals for sex acts with individuals they believed to be 14 years old or younger.

Those arrested ranged in area from 21 to 69.

Winds topple border wall

CALEXICO, Calif. — Strong winds gusting across Southern California blew down several panels of a new barrier being installed along the U.S.-Mexico border, a newspaper reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the panels fell into Mexican territory Wednesday about 100 miles east of San Diego where the border runs between the U.S. city of Calexico and the Mexican city of Mexicali, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The 30-foot-tall panels had just been anchored in concrete that had not yet cured when the gusts hit, the newspaper said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was working to retrieve the panels from Mexico, the Union-Tribune said.

