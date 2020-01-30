Kingman accepting applications for Citizens Academy through March 13
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is accepting applications for its Citizens Academy, which provides participants with information on how the city and its departments operate.
The program is comprised of seven sessions over approximately eight weeks. Participants learn about the city through interactive department presentations, tours, discussions and more. Discussions will also include how Kingman builds and maintains roads and parks, keeps the community safe, and plans for future growth.
The academy is open to Kingman residents ages 18 and up, and begins March 18. Applications will be accepted until Friday, March 13. The academy has space for 20 participants.
The city wrote on its website that one may want to join the academy if they are interested in their community; interested in running for office or volunteering for a city commission; involved in the community or curious about how Kingman operates; new to the city; or wanting to know where their tax money goes.
To submit an application visit https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/citizens-academy.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
