OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 30
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

MCSO responds to aircraft in Colorado River

A law enforcement investigation determined that the seaplane did not crash, but had attempted to land in the Colorado River. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

A law enforcement investigation determined that the seaplane did not crash, but had attempted to land in the Colorado River. (Photo courtesy of MCSO)

Originally Published: January 30, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Blame it on a rough landing.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a downed aircraft in the water about 1.5 miles north of the mouth of the Colorado River at around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Deputies, the Division of Boating Safety, Search and Rescue, and Patrol responded to the area. They found the two occupants hanging onto the plane, which was about to be submerged in the water.

The investigation determined there were no injuries, and that the sea-style plane had not crashed but rather attempted to land on the Colorado River. The plane began to take on water, which caused it to submerge.

Both involved subjects were taken to Windsor State Park for evaluation. The plane was recovered from the river.

Information provided by MCSO

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

FAA investigating aircraft crash at Lake Havasu
Vehicle submerged in Colorado river unoccupied, no injuries
MCSO answers 400 calls on the water over July 4 weekend
One injured in plane crash north of Lake Havasu City
California teen drowns near Lake Havasu

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News