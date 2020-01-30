MCSO responds to aircraft in Colorado River
KINGMAN – Blame it on a rough landing.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a downed aircraft in the water about 1.5 miles north of the mouth of the Colorado River at around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Deputies, the Division of Boating Safety, Search and Rescue, and Patrol responded to the area. They found the two occupants hanging onto the plane, which was about to be submerged in the water.
The investigation determined there were no injuries, and that the sea-style plane had not crashed but rather attempted to land on the Colorado River. The plane began to take on water, which caused it to submerge.
Both involved subjects were taken to Windsor State Park for evaluation. The plane was recovered from the river.
Information provided by MCSO
