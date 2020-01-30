Miner Editorial | Sit down and listen

It’s an unpaid, appointed position, and an often thankless job. It’s not easy to be a volunteer Mohave County Planning and Zoning Board Commissioner.

That said, when the call to the public goes out at a meeting, a commissioner needs to sit attentively and respectfully and listen, no matter the speaker or topic.

That didn’t happen this month when Jaime Morgaine, a member of the Indivisible Kingman group and a former Democratice candidate for U.S. Senate, addressed the board.

When Morgaine stepped up to the microphone, commissioners Bill Abbott, Dale Kelley and Brad Meahl walked out, unwilling to listen to what Morgaine had to say.

Morgaine has been an outspoken critic of planning and zoning commissioner LaJuana Gillette, who made remarks interpreted by many to be racist and xenophobic.

Gillette’s comments, posted to her personal Facebook account this past August, speak for themselves: “This is a Christian nation. I like it like that. It’s what we have always been and what we were meant to be. We have to fight for our country and America. We must stop the minorities from coming here and trying to change us.”

Morgaine and others took offense, and called for Gillette to resign or be removed from the board. And Morgaine has persisted in her efforts, stepping up to the podium during the public comment portion of meetings.

She has every right to be heard. And Abbot, Kelley and Meahl have an obligation to listen.