Mohave County Animal Shelter meets goal of 250 adoptions

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter has seen 250 adoptions since the county took control in July 2019, an effort that will see an additional $3,000 given to the shelter from PetSmart Charities.

The Mohave County Animal Shelter’s goal was to reach 250 dog adoptions between July 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020, and that effort was completed on Jan. 25.

Members of the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter were at PetSmart in both Kingman and Bullhead City on Saturdays throughout December 2018 and January to assist with the goal.

“We are very excited that we met the goal,” said Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends. “This means PetSmart Charities will send an additional $3,000 to the county for operation expenses at the animal shelter. This is a total for $5,000 from PetSmart since July 2019.”

The Friends group will continue to be at both locations in the coming month, including Saturday, Feb. 1.

Fourteen-week-old Heeler mix puppies, older puppies, and dogs big and small will be available for adoption. Cats and kittens can be adopted at both locations “every day,” Friends wrote in its news release.

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter