Mohave County Animal Shelter meets goal of 250 adoptions
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter has seen 250 adoptions since the county took control in July 2019, an effort that will see an additional $3,000 given to the shelter from PetSmart Charities.
The Mohave County Animal Shelter’s goal was to reach 250 dog adoptions between July 2019 and Jan. 31, 2020, and that effort was completed on Jan. 25.
Members of the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter were at PetSmart in both Kingman and Bullhead City on Saturdays throughout December 2018 and January to assist with the goal.
“We are very excited that we met the goal,” said Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends. “This means PetSmart Charities will send an additional $3,000 to the county for operation expenses at the animal shelter. This is a total for $5,000 from PetSmart since July 2019.”
The Friends group will continue to be at both locations in the coming month, including Saturday, Feb. 1.
Fourteen-week-old Heeler mix puppies, older puppies, and dogs big and small will be available for adoption. Cats and kittens can be adopted at both locations “every day,” Friends wrote in its news release.
Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: