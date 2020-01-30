Obituary | Kathey Eileen Carrell

Kathey Eileen Carrell, 77, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on Jan. 26, 2020 of natural causes. Kathey was born in Jackson, Mississippi, on Dec. 4, 1942. She graduated from San Fernando High School in Pacoima, California. She was very creative and enjoyed crocheting and drawing.

Kathey is survived by her children Danny Moll, Lisa Moll, Richard Moll, Amber Yoakum and Devin Moll; 27 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren along with Bethany Wilson and other family and friends.

Kathey is preceded in death by her mother and father, Clara and Glen Willey Sr.; brother Glen; aunt Katherine; Uncle Perky and son, Michael Moll.

A celebration of life in honor of Kathey will be held April 25, 2020 at 7609 Calle Nobleza in Bakersfield, California at 1 p.m.

The family wishes to thank Sutton Memorial Funeral Home for their services.