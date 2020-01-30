OFFERS
Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Jan. 30
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Rants and Raves | Jan. 31, 2020

Mohave County may again seek to designate the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as an irrigation non-expansion area, allowing for the regulation of new irrigation wells. (City of Kingman file photo)

Originally Published: January 30, 2020 5:33 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Housing crisis looming – Are you being asked to sell your property? I have been deluged with phone and mail offers. Investors/speculators/vultures are descending on us. To resell at exorbitant prices to the foreign wealthy like in NYC/California? Where then can we afford to live?

City of Kingman garbage rate hikes – How about encouraging the recycling of yard and garden waste that could be composted and returned to the community? That would benefit the community and help reduce the cost incurred at the landfill.

Trump lies to American people 15,000 times. His Justice Department is fighting to remove pre-exiting conditions yet he appears on TV and lies to the public that he wants to keep those conditions. Tax cuts only benefit him and his rich friends.

Sen. Martha McSally acted disgracefully when asked a legitimate question from a journalist. Her true colors were revealed. As an Arizonan I was embarrassed by her actions and hope she is defeated in her Senate race.

What is Mitch McConnell hiding that he doesn’t want witnesses or documents to be included in the Senate trial? This sham trial will not exonerate Trump; it just makes him look guilty. Republicans are setting a dangerous precedent for future presidents.

Why pretend to have a trial? Why doesn’t foreign interference in elections concern you? If the Democrats were being assisted by a foreign government I would hope your party would want answers.

To my waitress – Why are you wearing a mask while serving food? If you are ill stay home. Or if you are immune compromised, sit it out. You are a great person but it makes it awkward. This was before the coronavirus.

Doctor please don’t discuss politics with me on my visit; my insurance won’t cover it. Especially because it is your distress and obsession, not mine.

Trump team concludes defense, argues against calling Bolton – Let Bolton testify. As Americans we should not be afraid of truth and accountability.

Mohave County may seek groundwater regulations again – Why should politicians in Phoenix tell us what to do with our groundwater? What’s in it for them?

I fear a gun sanctuary would attract organized crime and assault weapons. Hildy, please quit grandstanding and fix the roads, improve mental health services and keep our water supply safe. This distraction is wasting taxpayer dollars.

Maybe if a Republican ever won the popular vote (had the most votes) in the national election, yet their opponent got to have the office anyway because of the electoral college, they would want a more honest system.

