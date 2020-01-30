Second set of human remains discovered in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second set of human remains discovered Oct. 18, 2018 near the Virgin River Gorge in the Arizona Strip as Jerry David McFalls Sr., 62, of Littlefield.

The first set of human remains was previously identified as Susan Marie McFalls, 62, of Littlefield. Next of kin notifications have been made. The investigation continues.

McFalls was identfied through DNA analysis.

Information provided by MCSO