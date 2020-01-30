Smartest Kids in the Class : There are 16 Mensa members in the Kingman and Bullhead City area

On average, 2% of the population qualifies to become members of Mensa, a society of really smart people formed in Oxford, England in 1946. There are more than 110,000 Mensa members across the world –16 of them in the Kingman and Bullhead City area – and you can become one, too, this Saturday, Feb. 1, assuming you can make the grade.

Mensa testing will be held in two sessions, at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., confirmed test proctor Terry Smith from the Southern Nevada Mensa chapter. The location is the Vista Del Sol Resort, 3249 Felipe Drive in Bullhead City. To register, call 702-596-4191 but walk-ins are welcome.

“It’s an affinity group,” says Alan White, one of the more active Mensa members in Kingman. “Like people who like cars from the fifties or fans of Route 66.”

An engineer and consultant from the East Coast, White spent his career traveling across the country. He picked Kingman to retire because it is one of America’s great crossroads.

“I joined Mensa sometimes in the seventies, but was busy with my career and in some places I lived, there was no Mensa community,” he said.

The small Kingman group he leads, typically no larger than six Mensa members, meets almost every week for lunch, usually on Mondays, sometimes on Tuesdays.

The upcoming testing session in Bullhead City is the first such opportunity since 2011.

Smith joined Mensa in 1997 but applied for the vacant test proctor position recently. The Southern Nevada Mensa chapter, one of 134 local Mensa chapters nationwide, has 370 members, most of them based in Las Vegas. They hang out a lot, engaging in everything from gambling and pool parties to serious discussion groups.

Smith said it would be exciting to get new members in Northwest Arizona.

“I like to associate with people who appreciate the scientific method, in-depth discussions and can understand what I’m talking about,” Smith said, explaining his own adventure with Mensa.

“For me, it is a social organization. People who get my jokes, you know, the smartest kids in the class, with this little extra ability,” said Judy Hogan of Bullhead City, the Colorado River Area coordinator of Southern Nevada Mensa and a member since 1979.

The test takes about two hours and “if you think you might qualify, you probably do,” Hogan said. It is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17. Test takers should arrive at the test session to register about 30 minutes before testing and should bring a photo ID.

“If you are alive and breathing and do well on tests, there is no reason not to try,” White said. “But some people are just not good at taking tests. An important thing to know is that many other IQ tests can get you into Mensa. I used the basic test I took in the Army.”

The Mensa Admission Test includes two tests that feature questions involving logic and deductive reasoning. A person who scores at or above the 98th percentile on one of these tests qualifies for membership in the international organization.

The walk-in testing fee is $60. There are various membership options, including lifelong membership and reduced rates for military.

For more information about the national organization call 1-800-66-MENSA or visit www.us.mensa.org.