Winging it: Mohave County Sheriff's Office wants a bigger, better airplane

KINGMAN – Did you know the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has an aviation unit? MCSO has two aging planes – a 1976 Cessna T210 and a 1978 Cessna T210M – the latter out of service due to a pending inspection. This aircraft has to be replaced, Sheriff Doug Schuster says.

His office will ask the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to authorize the purchase of a newer replacement aircraft at a cost not to exceed $300,000. The larger craft, which seats eight passengers, would be entirely paid for with sheriff’s office Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) funds, designated to fight organized crime in the U.S.

The sheriff’s office monitors about 13,468 square miles, the fifth largest county in the U.S., states the sheriff’s letter to the board seeking its approval during the upcoming Monday, Feb. 3 meeting.



“It is vital,” the letter reads, “for the safety of our deputies and the citizens … we serve that we are able to transport deputies to all areas of the county in an emergency situation, in a timely and efficient manner.”

Currently, should the need arise to deploy the MCSO SWAT team to the Arizona Strip, the team must travel by land, which could be a five- or six-hour road trip. The current planes accommodate no more than three deputies, too small to fit a SWAT team with their equipment.

The sheriff’s aviation unit is also tasked with out-of-state prisoner transports and extraditions back to the detention facility. Flying is a more efficient and safer mode of transportation for these transports, the sheriff’s office claims.

“For example, in August of last year MCSO flew commercially to Nashville, Tennessee to extradite an inmate back to Mohave County. This extradition cost the county $4,000 which included airfare, wages of two detention officers, per diem, hotel, rental car, fuel and parking fees.”

The sheriff is looking to purchase a Cessna 414A, and has his eyes on a 1982 model for sale in Kansas for $279,000 or something similar -- an eight-seat transporter that will be able to accommodate a SWAT team.



Once the replacement aircraft is procured, the Sheriff’s Office would like to sell the out-of-service 1976 Cessna T210.

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office supports the purchase and will approve the expenditure of RICO funds, the supervisors meeting agenda reveals.