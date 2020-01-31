Attend the "Kingman Gun & Knife Show", Feb. 8-9
Originally Published: January 31, 2020 2:01 p.m.
The "Kingman Gun & Knife Show" will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Mohave County Military Vehicle Group will display vintage military vehicles guns and gear. There will also be military collectibles, ammo, antiques, knives, swords, sporting firearms, holsters, western items and so much more.
Admission is $7. For more information, visit collectorswest.com.
