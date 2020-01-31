Attend a Spring Workshop Series: Seed Starting, Feb. 6
Originally Published: January 31, 2020 11:52 a.m.
Rosebird Gardens and West of 3rd presents the second session of their Spring Workshop Series, "Seed Starting" at West of 3rd, 224 Beale St. in Kingman from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Tickets are $25 and registration is required. For more information, visit rosebirdgardens.com.
