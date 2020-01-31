Bring the kids to storytime, Feb. 5
Originally Published: January 31, 2020 11:30 a.m.
Bring your child for stories, songs and other activities which will help develop early literacy skills and nurture a love of reading.
Storytime is held on the first, third, and fourth Wednesdays of the month for free from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Centennial Park Community Center, 3345 Harrison St. in Kingman.
For children ages 0-4 and their families. For more information, call 928-692-2665.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
Most Read
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: