Gates Avenue improvement project starts Friday, Jan. 31

KINGMAN – Construction on the Gates Avenue street improvement project will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with closures set to last until 6 p.m.

Gates Avenue will be closed to local traffic between Western Avenue and Golf Drive, and detours will be in place. According to Desert Construction, which will perform the work, the effort will entail asphalt patching in the area.



Up-to-date street closures can be viewed on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman