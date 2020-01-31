Kingman church holds anti-abortion service
An assortment of groups gathered in Kingman on Jan. 25 at a prayer service for life on the 47th anniversary of the Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion in the United States.
Praise the Lord, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Kingman, The Phillip Wisley Pro-Life group and the Knights of Columbus hosted the prayer service at the church.
According to a news release from the church, Fr. Victor Yakubu did the opening prayer and provded a short history of Roe v Wade.
Deacon Francis Staab led the Litany of Unborn Children.
The gathering also recited rosaries in five languages – English, Spanish, Tagalog, Negerian and Korean.
According to the news release, 137 babies per hour are aborted in the United States. That’s down from about 155 babies per hour in prior years.
Volunteers from the Knights of Columbus painted and set up the crosses for the service.
Information provided by St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church
