Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Center to host Open House in honor of World Cancer Day
KINGMAN – World Cancer Day will be observed with an Open House at Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Center on Friday, Feb. 7.
The event is slated for 1-3 p.m. at 1739 Beverly Ave., Suite 113.
The Cancer Center will disseminate educational information on about early detection, diagnosis, advanced treatment options at KRMC, and community resources.
Attendees can talk to providers and staff, tour the Cancer Center, enter for drawings and giveaways, and enjoy free refreshments, KRMC wrote in a news release.
World Cancer Day is officially observed on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The observance is a global initiative led by the Union of International Cancer Control to raise worldwide awareness, improve education and catalyze action against the disease.
The UICC promotes “working together to reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equal for all,” the release explained.
As the largest cancer treatment provider in northwest Arizona, KRMC offers expertise combined with advanced technologies in treating cancer patients.
“These capabilities enable us to provide highly effective treatment and exceptional care for all types of cancer, including complex and advanced-stage cases,” KRMC wrote in the release.
Information provided by KRMC
