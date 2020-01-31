OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 31
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Center to host Open House in honor of World Cancer Day

The Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Center will hold an Open House in observance of World Cancer Day from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at 1739 Beverly Ave., Suite 113. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Center will hold an Open House in observance of World Cancer Day from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at 1739 Beverly Ave., Suite 113. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 31, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – World Cancer Day will be observed with an Open House at Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Center on Friday, Feb. 7.

The event is slated for 1-3 p.m. at 1739 Beverly Ave., Suite 113.

The Cancer Center will disseminate educational information on about early detection, diagnosis, advanced treatment options at KRMC, and community resources.

Attendees can talk to providers and staff, tour the Cancer Center, enter for drawings and giveaways, and enjoy free refreshments, KRMC wrote in a news release.

World Cancer Day is officially observed on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The observance is a global initiative led by the Union of International Cancer Control to raise worldwide awareness, improve education and catalyze action against the disease.

The UICC promotes “working together to reimagine a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equal for all,” the release explained.

As the largest cancer treatment provider in northwest Arizona, KRMC offers expertise combined with advanced technologies in treating cancer patients.

“These capabilities enable us to provide highly effective treatment and exceptional care for all types of cancer, including complex and advanced-stage cases,” KRMC wrote in the release.

Information provided by KRMC

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KRMC hosts open house for cancer center expansion
Awareness Expo April 11
Cancer Awareness Expo set for April 11
Kingman Cancer Awareness Expo Monday at KRMC center
KRMC hosting cancer expo

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News