Prep Basketball: Vols snap losing streak with win over Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – Losing streaks are never fun, but sometimes going back to the basics is all it takes to get back on track. That was the case for the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team as it led from start to finish Thursday in a 69-40 victory over Lake Havasu at LWHS.

“I felt like this game we started to have fun more than the other three,” said Vols junior Marcell Thompson. “Everyone was clued in and scoring. We really needed this win.”

Lee Williams had four of its five starters finish in double figures, led by Kade Juelfs’ game-high 26 points. Tony Luna added 16, while Jayden Hooper and Thompson each chipped in 10.

“We’ve been in a shooting slump for a couple of games,” Juelfs said. “It was a really good comeback game.”

And the win couldn’t have come at a better time as the Vols had lost three straight. Lee Williams put an end to the streak by jumping out to a 20-7 lead and never looking back.

“It was very important for us to come out and play well tonight,” said Vols head coach Cain Atkinson. “We knew we needed to have this one. And after playing pretty poorly the last few games, it was nice to see us come play like we did tonight.”

Lee Williams put on an offensive clinic and a lot of it had to do with team basketball. Everyone was involved and that helped Luna the most as he found a hot streak. The senior tallied 14 points in the first half, highlighted by four 3-pointers, but he knew a big part of it was the extra pressure on Juelfs.

“Kade is just being unselfish and giving me the ball when I’m open,” Luna said. “He’s just making the right play.”

The Vols led 43-20 at halftime and pushed that advantage to more than 30 entering the fourth quarter, which resulted in a running clock. And that allowed a number of reserves to enter the game and help clinch the victory.

However, No. 23 ranked Lee Williams (8-6, 5-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) doesn’t get much time to celebrate as it travels to 33rd-ranked Greenway (3-10, 1-5 4A Skyline Region) at 7 p.m. Friday.

That will be the Vols’ final non-region game before concluding the regular season with two of the final three at home, including a 7 p.m. contest against No. 32 ranked Prescott (5-9, 5-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“We know exactly where we stand as far as our rankings and we know we have to win games,” Atkinson said. “I thought we did a good job tonight playing focused and playing with a sense of purpose. Our team has struggled this season staying focused and playing with a purpose. With us being on the verge (of making the playoffs), we know we have to come with this mindset for the remainder of the season.”