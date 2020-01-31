Prep Basketball: Vols snap losing streak with win over Lake Havasu
KINGMAN – Losing streaks are never fun, but sometimes going back to the basics is all it takes to get back on track. That was the case for the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team as it led from start to finish Thursday in a 69-40 victory over Lake Havasu at LWHS.
“I felt like this game we started to have fun more than the other three,” said Vols junior Marcell Thompson. “Everyone was clued in and scoring. We really needed this win.”
Lee Williams had four of its five starters finish in double figures, led by Kade Juelfs’ game-high 26 points. Tony Luna added 16, while Jayden Hooper and Thompson each chipped in 10.
“We’ve been in a shooting slump for a couple of games,” Juelfs said. “It was a really good comeback game.”
And the win couldn’t have come at a better time as the Vols had lost three straight. Lee Williams put an end to the streak by jumping out to a 20-7 lead and never looking back.
“It was very important for us to come out and play well tonight,” said Vols head coach Cain Atkinson. “We knew we needed to have this one. And after playing pretty poorly the last few games, it was nice to see us come play like we did tonight.”
Lee Williams put on an offensive clinic and a lot of it had to do with team basketball. Everyone was involved and that helped Luna the most as he found a hot streak. The senior tallied 14 points in the first half, highlighted by four 3-pointers, but he knew a big part of it was the extra pressure on Juelfs.
“Kade is just being unselfish and giving me the ball when I’m open,” Luna said. “He’s just making the right play.”
The Vols led 43-20 at halftime and pushed that advantage to more than 30 entering the fourth quarter, which resulted in a running clock. And that allowed a number of reserves to enter the game and help clinch the victory.
However, No. 23 ranked Lee Williams (8-6, 5-4 4A Grand Canyon Region) doesn’t get much time to celebrate as it travels to 33rd-ranked Greenway (3-10, 1-5 4A Skyline Region) at 7 p.m. Friday.
That will be the Vols’ final non-region game before concluding the regular season with two of the final three at home, including a 7 p.m. contest against No. 32 ranked Prescott (5-9, 5-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We know exactly where we stand as far as our rankings and we know we have to win games,” Atkinson said. “I thought we did a good job tonight playing focused and playing with a sense of purpose. Our team has struggled this season staying focused and playing with a purpose. With us being on the verge (of making the playoffs), we know we have to come with this mindset for the remainder of the season.”
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: