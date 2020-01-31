Prep Roundup: Lady Vols put up a fight, but fall to No. 1 Prescott
KINGMAN – It didn’t show on the scoreboard, but the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team held its own Thursday in a 6-0 loss to No. 1 ranked Prescott at LWHS.
“Prescott is just a darn good team,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “We did the best we could to try and hold them. I know their coach (Paul Campuzano) and they play year-round. Those girls grew up playing soccer together, so it’s tough to beat that. But defensively, I’m proud of the girls. They did a good job.”
Lee Williams kept it close early as it didn’t allow the undefeated Lady Badgers to tally a goal until 22:38 remaining in the opening half. That score started a domino effect, as Prescott added two more goals in about three-minutes to take a 3-0 halftime lead.
On a positive note, the Lady Vols had an important player return in Kimber Privetts and the freshman goalkeeper did her best to keep the Lady Badgers off the scoreboard.
“Kimber (Privetts) actually never played (until this season)” Selby said. “She’s gotten better, fast. She had some really nice saves today. She’ll be our goalie from here on out.”
Lee Williams will need Privetts to keep improving if it hopes to stay in the top 10 of the 4A Conference rankings.
However, the ninth-ranked Lady Vols (8-2, 1-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) have a tough week ahead, with three matches in four days, starting with a 3 p.m. contest Monday at No. 35 Coconino (3-5-1, 0-4), followed by a trip to No. 25 ranked Mohave (4-5, 1-2) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The toughest of the three is a 6 p.m. home matchup Thursday, Feb. 6 against fifth-ranked Mingus (8-1, 3-1).
“We have to win at Coconino,” Selby said. “Lake Havasu beat Mohave. So I think we can beat Mohave. Mingus is after that and will be tough. We’ll see how we do.”
Boys soccer
Parker 2, Kingman 1
At KHS, Juan Ipina scored a goal off an assist from Marcos Silva, but it wasn’t enough Thursday as the Bulldogs lost 2-1 to Parker.
No. 36 ranked Kingman (5-6, 4-3 3A Northwest Region) concludes the regular season at home against St. John Paul at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Lee Williams 51, Lake Havasu 34
At Lake Havasu, the Lady Vols snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday with a 51-34 win over the Lady Knights.
No. 32 ranked Lee Williams (6-9, 2-7 4A Grand Canyon Region) hosts 25th-ranked Prescott (6-8, 4-4) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wickenburg 38, Kingman 32
At Wickenburg, it was a tough Thursday for the Lady Bulldogs as they couldn’t tally the season sweep of the Lady Wranglers in a 38-32 loss.
No. 33 ranked Kingman (4-11, 3-4 3A West Region) welcomes 30th-ranked Chino Valley (5-9, 3-4) to town at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Northwest Christian 40, Academy 19
At Kingman Academy, the Lady Tigers couldn’t keep their winning streak going Thursday in a 40-19 loss to the Lady Crusaders.
No. 29 ranked Academy (6-7, 4-3 3A West Region) plays its second to last home game of the season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against 31st-ranked Wickenburg (6-7, 3-4).
Boys basketball
Wickenburg 56, Kingman 50
At Wickenburg, the Bulldogs suffered their third consecutive loss Thursday in a 56-50 decision to the Wranglers.
No. 37 ranked Kingman (4-11, 1-6 3A West Region) hosts 15th-ranked Chino Valley (10-4, 4-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday
Northwest Christian 68, Academy 46
At Kingman Academy, the Tigers’ losing streak extended to three games Thursday with a 68-46 setback to the Crusaders.
No. 25 ranked Academy (6-7, 2-4 3A West Region) hosts 40th-ranked Wickenburg (1-11, 1-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- King of Hemp Store to open doors: Community-minded Kingman shop will offer products from marijuana’s straight-laced cousin
- Mohave County officials monitor coronavirus
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- Suspects toss drug-filled suitcases onto I-40 near Kingman
- A day no dogs would die: Mohave County Animal Shelter goes above and beyond to save lives
- Multiple-car crash blocks lanes on State Route 93
- How you can win a cabin vacation at a Lake Havasu State Park
- Kingman man arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- 5 Kingman Kokopelli Eye Institute employees indicted
- Kingman prepares for possible coronavirus
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman couple dies from injuries sustained in head-on crash
- 2 dead in State Route 95 collision
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: