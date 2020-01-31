Republican National Hispanic Assembly chapter to form in Kingman
A new political organization is forming in Mohave County.
The inaugural meeting of a Mohave County chapter of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. The meeting will be held at Republican Party District 1 office, 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Suite B, Kingman.
“The first meeting is an organizational meeting to have quorum and elect officers for a brighter and coherent defense against the socialist agenda of the left,” wrote Gabby Miranda-Hamodey, one of the organizers and a candidate for Mohave County Supervisor.
The new chapter has been approved by both the state and national chapters of RNHA, which was founded in 1967 and has a long and distinguished history.
For more information contact Gabby Miranda-Hamodey at Gabby4mohave1@msn.com or 928-792-1118.
