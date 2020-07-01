County logs 87 new COVID-19 cases, but just four in Kingman

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 and one death the evening of Tuesday, June 30, raising the county’s case count to 1,142 and the death toll to 81. It was the most cases reported in a single day in Mohave County since the first case was confirmed on March 24.

The Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, continues to bear the brunt of the outbreak, recording 56 of the new cases reported Tuesday. Another 25 were logged in the Lake Havasu City Service area, where a patient in the 90-plus age bracket died of complications of COVID-19. Only four cases were reported in the Kingman service area and two in the Arizona Strip.

The new Kingman cases include two patients in the 50-59 age bracket, and one each in the 30-39 and 40-49 age categories. Kingman has now experienced 315 cases and 43 deaths, the most in the county.

Bullhead City has experienced about half of the cases in the county with 547 confirmed cases and 25 deaths. Lake Havasu City has logged 250 cases and 13 deaths, while there have been 31 cases recorded in the Arizona Strip. More than two-thirds of Mohave County cases – 828 – have been recorded since June 2, a surge attributed to increased testing and the increased spread of the virus throughout the communities.

As of Monday, June 29, county health officials were reporting that 424 county residents had recovered from the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 10,834 tests have been conducted on county residents. Of the 8,280 test for the actual virus, 8.4% have come back positive, up from 6.9% a week ago. Of the 2,554 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 3.3% have come back positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 1, AZDHS was reporting 4,878 new cases and 88 deaths. The state’s case count rose to 84,092 with 1,720 deaths, up from 60,000 cases and 1,463 deaths just a week ago.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 2.6 million cases and 127,314 deaths. Globally, the U.S. has had about one-fourth of all confirmed cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.