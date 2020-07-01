Fort Mohave man reportedly admits involvement in theft

KINGMAN – Michael David Neal, 39, of Fort Mohave, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office after reportedly admitting involvement in a theft and use of a stolen credit card.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Castilla Drive in reference to an auto burglary on June 8. Deputies made contact with the victim, who advised that two Coach coin purses, a credit card and an auxiliary cord had been removed from her glove box.

The victim said she canceled her credit card but that there had already been a charge to it. Two more declined charges were recorded as well, all at a gas station in the 4400 block of Highway 95.

Deputies responded to the business and observed video surveillance of a male subject using the credit card at the business on the night of the auto burglary. A second deputy reportedly recognized the male subject as Neal, who according to law enforcement, had other pending charges for similar crimes.

A search warrant was executed at Neal’s residence in the 4500 block of Calle El Dorado in reference to stolen property from the auto burglary. Neal was detained and reportedly admitted his involvement in the theft and fraudulent use of the stolen credit card.

MCSO wrote in a news release that detectives were able to locate evidence connecting Neal to three other burglary/theft incidents in the Fort Mohave area.

Neal was arrested on suspicion of third-degree burglary, theft/control of stolen property, theft/control of a stolen credit card, fraudulent schemes and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by MCSO